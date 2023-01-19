Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $109.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

