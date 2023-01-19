Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in EQT by 515.5% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,275,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,286,000 after buying an additional 1,905,994 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.