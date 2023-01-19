Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,163 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS EFAV opened at $66.17 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23.

