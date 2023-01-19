Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.