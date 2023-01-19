Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 3.5 %

LOB stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

