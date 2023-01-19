Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Netflix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $113,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.39.

Netflix Trading Down 1.9 %

NFLX traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,705. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $526.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.62 and its 200-day moving average is $257.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

