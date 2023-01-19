Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $75,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 876,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,664,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.5 %

LRCX traded down $11.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $455.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $698.68.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.05.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

