Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $120,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.09.

Shares of VRTX traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.23. 14,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.