Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $196,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 964,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CSX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 291,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CSX by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 528,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 201,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,117. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

