Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,288. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.39.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

