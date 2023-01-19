Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 26.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. 16,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,771. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,859,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $140,291.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,859,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $1,609,394.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,343 shares in the company, valued at $31,417,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,543 over the last ninety days. 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

