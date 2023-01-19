Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,228. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

