Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Trading Down 0.4%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 97,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 172,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Panasonic Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Panasonic had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

