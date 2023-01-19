OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.39

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

OSRAM Licht Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

