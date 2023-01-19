Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Acquires £30,800 in Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.03) per share, for a total transaction of £30,800 ($37,583.89).
Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.49) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,255 ($15.31). The stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,080.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,118.81. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 880 ($10.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,641.25 ($20.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.70 million and a P/E ratio of 192.52.
Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile
