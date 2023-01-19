Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Acquires £30,800 in Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.03) per share, for a total transaction of £30,800 ($37,583.89).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.49) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,255 ($15.31). The stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,080.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,118.81. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 880 ($10.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,641.25 ($20.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.70 million and a P/E ratio of 192.52.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

