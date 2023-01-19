OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Tops $71.62 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $71.62 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

