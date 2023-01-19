Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $549,369.61

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $68.20 million and approximately $549,369.61 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00428890 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,329.43 or 0.30104934 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00760986 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

