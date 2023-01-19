Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $233.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

