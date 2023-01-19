Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.81

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.81 and last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 163091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

OPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 29,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

