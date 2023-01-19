OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Down 9.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 44,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,529,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

OPKO Health Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.68 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. As a group, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,331,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,963,683.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $949,000. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,491 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

