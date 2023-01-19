Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.75

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and traded as high as $51.00. Onex shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Onex Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 729.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Onex Increases Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($87.00) million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 414.34%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

