OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

MNA opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

