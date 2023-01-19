OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after buying an additional 162,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,028,000 after buying an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average of $117.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

