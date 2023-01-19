OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,284.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

