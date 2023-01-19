OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Linker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Chubb by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

Chubb Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $220.57 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $230.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

