One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.02

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.02 and traded as high as $24.26. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 47,804 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on OLP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $495.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

