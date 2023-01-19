Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 21.7%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) shares rose 21.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 48,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 29,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Up 21.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Rating)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.