OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Hits $174.89 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00005909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $174.89 million and approximately $21.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00076642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024279 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

