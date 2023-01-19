Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $24.05

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $20.35. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 9,514 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. Equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

