Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.13. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.37 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 446.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 379.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

