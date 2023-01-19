Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $316.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,084. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $333.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

