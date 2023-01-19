Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -440.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $828.54 million, a PE ratio of 189.58 and a beta of 1.22. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.94 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

