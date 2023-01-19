Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Sells $128,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

