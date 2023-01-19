Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $559.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $3,679,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,930,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,881,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 411,560 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

