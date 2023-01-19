Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $686.27

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.27 ($8.37) and traded as high as GBX 769.63 ($9.39). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 733 ($8.94), with a volume of 3,182,858 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.10) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,057.50 ($12.90).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 683.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 686.80. The company has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

