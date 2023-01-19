Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.65. 456,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $526.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

