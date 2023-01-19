Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $316.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

