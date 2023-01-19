Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $446.06 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $520.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

