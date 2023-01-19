Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.
Northern Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.35. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.59.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.