Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.35. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.59.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.