North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.18

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $15.03. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 138,218 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.15.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.00% and a return on equity of 6,092.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.