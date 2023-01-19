Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 842,657 shares.The stock last traded at $4.03 and had previously closed at $3.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nomura by 2,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Nomura by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Further Reading

