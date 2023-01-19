Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Shares Up 2.7%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. 17,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 6,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.