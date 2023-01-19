Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Shares Up 2.7%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. 17,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 6,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 6.4%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

