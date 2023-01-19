NFT (NFT) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $557,624.52 and $1,577.07 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01512678 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

