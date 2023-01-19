NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

