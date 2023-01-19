NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Reduced by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $83.30 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $165.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

