Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 2.15, but opened at 2.21. Nextdoor shares last traded at 2.15, with a volume of 4,191 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KIND shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $798.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.75.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09. The business had revenue of 53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.16 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 61.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

