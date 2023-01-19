NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
NEXTDC Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.
About NEXTDC
NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.
