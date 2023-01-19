NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

NEXTDC Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

About NEXTDC

(Get Rating)

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.