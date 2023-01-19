NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NEXE Innovations stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 55,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,824. NEXE Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

