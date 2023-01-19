New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at $617,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 45.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock remained flat at $12.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.02 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

