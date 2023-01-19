New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $71.47. 868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
